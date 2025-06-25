Israel's natural gas rigs reopen with end of Iran fighting

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): With the ceasefire with Iran in effect, Israel's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen ordered the reopening of Israel's "Karish" and "Leviathan" natural gas rigs in the Mediterranean, which suspended operations during the fighting due to security issues.

The Energy Ministry said the decision was made after a situation assessment was conducted with the "relevant security bodies."

Restoring the rigs to regular operation will enable the supply of natural gas to all customers according to the agreements, will enable the return of natural gas exports to neighboring countries - Egypt and Jordan - will increase the state's tax revenues, and will allow the energy sector flexibility and redundancy in operating the electricity sector and industry, said the Ministry. (ANI/TPS)

