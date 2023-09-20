Israel's Netanyahu meets US President Biden, says 'Working Together We Can Make History’

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday met with US President Joe Biden in New York where the two are attending the opening of the 78th UN General Assembly session.

In their public comments, Netanyahu first spoke about how the two leaders have been friends for forty years, since the Prime Minister first worked at the Israeli embassy in Washington.

“I think we live at a time of great promise but also grave danger,” he said. “You just spoke about that great promise in the G20 meeting that you participated in and led. You spoke about an economic corridor that would link Asia, the Middle East and Europe together, and such a corridor will make Israel a very important hub on a highway of unprecedented prosperity.”

Netanyahu went on to say that under President Biden’s leadership Israel can “forge a historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.”

He added that such a peace would “go a long way first to advance the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict, achieve reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance a genuine peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

“This is something within our reach,” said Netanyahu. “I believe that working together we can make history and create a better future for the region and beyond.”

On the Iranian threat, Netanyahu said “I appreciate, Mr. President, your continuous commitment to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability. I think that’s critical. And that shared goal of ours can be achieved by a credible military threat, crippling sanctions and supporting the brave men and women of Iran who despise that regime and who are our real partners for a better future. So I look forward to working with you and your team to realize the promise and confront the threat.”

“I want to reassert here, before you, Mr. President, that one thing is certain and one thing will never change, and that is Israel’s commitment to democracy,” he declared. “We will continue to uphold the values that both our proud democracies cherish.” (ANI/TPS)

