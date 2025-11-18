Israel's Netanyahu welcomes UNSC endorsement of Trump's Gaza plan, says will lead to "peace, prosperity"

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 18 : Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the UN Security Council's resolution on President Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, stating that this plan will lead to "peace and prosperity" because it insists on "full demilitarisation, disarmament, and deradicalisation of Gaza."

Netanyahu thanked the United States for its role in recent hostage recoveries."The State of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu applaud President Trump and his tireless and devoted team," the statement said.

He noted the efforts of Israeli forces, adding that "the courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers, along with President Trump's diplomatic efforts, have helped bring home all of the living hostages and most of the deceased ones."

According to the statement, the UN Security Council's resolution "fully endorses President Trump's 20 Point Plan, and the appointment of the Board of Peace to be led by President Trump."

"We believe that President Trump's plan will lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarisation, disarmament and the deradicalisation of Gaza. True to President Trump's vision, this will lead to further integration of Israel and its neighbours as well as the expansion of the Abraham Accords. President Trump's breakthrough leadership will help lead the region to peace and prosperity and a lasting alliance with the United States," the statement added.

Netanyahu said that Israel, working alongside the United States and other countries aligned with the plan, expects quick progress on unresolved humanitarian matters.

"In cooperation with the United States and other countries signed on President Trump's plan, we expect to receive all of the deceased hostages with no delay and to begin the process of disarming and demilitarising the Gaza Strip and ending Hamas' rule over Gaza per President Trump's and Ambassador Waltz's statements."

He further urged regional partners to cooperate on the goals outlined in the plan. "Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbours and calls on them to normalise relations with Israel and join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region."

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution drafted by the United States in support of President Donald Trump's proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and permitting the deployment of an international stabilisation force in the Palestinian enclave.

The council voted 13 to 0 in favour of the resolution, with abstentions from China and Russia.

The vote came after Israel and Hamas last month accepted the initial stage of Trump's 20-point framework.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor