Israel's Police Commissioner pledges to 'Settle the Score' after Ramle car bombing

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Police Commissioner Dani Levi pledged Thursday night that the area in the city of Ramle will be reinforced with additional security after a car bombing related to criminal gang activity in the city killed four people on Thursday afternoon.

"I am stating here that we will settle the score with everyone responsible for this injustice against those innocent civilians who were injured and had no involvement in anything," said Levi. "As the Israel Police, we promised and will keep that promise: we will not let any criminal get away with itanyone who tries to harm civilians or innocent people."

"Once someone does that, we will be there," he added. "We will pursue them until we catch them, as we know how to do. Again, it's very sad what happened here today, that people just going to a grocery store were attacked. There is no place for this in Israel, especially when Israel has made it its mission to address this issue."

Ramle is a low-income city in central Israel with a mixed Jewish and Arab population. It is known as a center for organized criminal activity. (ANI/TPS)

