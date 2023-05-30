Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on his reelection

Published: May 30, 2023

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on his election victory.

The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights.

The Turkish President reiterated his thanks for the Israeli search and rescue aid following the recent earthquake.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Erdogan that he is committed to expanding the State of Israel's circle of peace and to strengthening relations between Israel and Turkiye. (ANI/TPS)

