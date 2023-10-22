Israel's Shin Bet to create new unit to hunt down Oct 7 perpetrators (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 22 The Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet, will soon constitute a new unit "Nili" to trace and hunt down each and every single person who had planned, participated and executed the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens, a senior official with the Shin Bet told IANS.

'Nili' translation in Hebrew is 'The Eternity of Israel will not lie'.

The Nili unit is specifically constituted to target the members of Nukhba force, which is a commando unit of the military wing of Hamas. This wing had infiltrated into Israel and carried out the killings of Israeli citizens.

Israeli intelligence have already started eliminating key elements of Hamas who were involved in the mass killings.

Ali Quadhi, a commmando officer of the Nukhba force, who has infiltrated into Israel and carried out maximum killings, was murdered.

Bilal Ali Kedra, who commanded the operation at Nirim, killing several Israeli citizens was also eliminated.

Sources in Israeli government told IANS that the members of Nili will function independently from other command units that are involved in neutralising enemies of Israel.

