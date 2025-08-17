Israel's top general: Next phase of war against Hamas to begin soon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 17 (ANI/TPS): The "next phase" of Israel's war against Hamas will soon begin, Israel's top soldier said during a field tour of Gaza on Sunday.

"Today we are approving the plan for the next phase of the war. Just as in the recent operations in Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza, we will continue to reshape the security reality," said Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Israel Defense Forces' Chief of Staff.

"We will act with a sophisticated, balanced, and responsible strategy. The IDF will deploy all its capabilities, on land, in the air, and at sea, in order to strike Hamas decisively," Zamir vowed.

"The current campaign is not a pinpoint one; it is just another layer in a long-term and planned strategy, with a multi-front vision to strike all components of the axis, and first and foremost Iran," he added.

Zamir approved the Gaza City operation plan on Wednesday.

The remarks came amid nationwide demonstrations, organized by families of hostages and supported by companies and universities, demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the return of all 50 hostages. Some Israeli officials warn the Gaza City offensive could endanger hostages and hinder any ceasefire negotiations.

The strike, coordinated by the October Council together with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, began at 6:29 a.m.the exact time Hamas launched its assault on October 7, 2023. Demonstrations erupted at intersections across the country, with protesters distributing yellow ribbons, the symbol of the hostages. Organizers said they expected nearly one million people to pass through Tel Aviv's Hostage Square during the day, and tens of thousands more to rally at hundreds of other locations.

But the army is moving forward. The Israel Defense Forces was due to begin transferring tents and shelter equipment into southern Gaza on Sunday to house hundreds of thousands of civilians expected to be displaced ahead of an offensive to seize Gaza City.

Zamir's comments also came on the heels of Israeli airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The IDF confirmed that it struck "energy infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime" near Yemen's capital, Sana'a, in an early morning operation.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks in recent weeks, launching at least seven ballistic missiles and seven drones since July 21, when Israel last carried out a strike.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead. (ANI/TPS)

