Israrel: Smuggling of thousands of weapons components to Nablus thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that an attempt to smuggle thousands of weapon parts into the territories of the Palestinian Authority (PA) was uncovered and three suspects were arrested.

An Israeli Arab resident of Taybeh and two Palestinian, residents of Nablus were arrested on suspicion of trafficking and importing illegal weapons for terrorist activities.

The police said that at the Port of Ashdod shipping container destined for Nablus that was sent from Turkey was found to contain thousands of parts for automatic weapons, assault rifles and molds for counterfeiting coins after a search.

The items were hidden within an industrial weaving machine weighing several tons and ten metres long that was shipped in the container. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor