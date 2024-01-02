"Issue of Baloch families from Balochistan projected in sharp contrast to realities": Pak caretaker PM Kakar

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 2 : The acting prime minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, stated on Monday that the issue of Baloch families from Balochistan was being portrayed negatively and in stark contrast to reality since the Baloch people supported the state of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the Business Facilitation Centre, the prime minister responded to various questions from the media by stating that armed militants and terrorists were responsible for the deaths of Balochians. Teachers, solicitors and physicians were being killed by them.

He promised them that since they could not be granted permission to kill people, the state would battle them with all of its might.

In response to criticism from some media outlets, the prime minister stated that the government was not at odds with the Baloch families.

He added that these terrorists had been stealing money and support from RAW and killing civilians in the province, saying that the issue of Baloch families had been exaggerated.

According to ARY News, he said that roughly 90,000 people have died in the war against terrorism, according to the acting prime minister, but only roughly nine of the accused have been found guilty to date. According to the prime minister, the nation's criminal justice system needed to be improved. In response to a query, he stated that the right to free speech was unrestricted.

The Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech's sit-in against "the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings" at Islamabad's National Press Club entered its 37th day on Monday. Participants in the sit-in held pictures of their loved ones and called for their release.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech stated that the sit-in against "Baloch Genocide continues".

"37th day: It may be a new year and a fresh start for the World. But, for Baloch and Balochistan, life remains same. An endless wait for the loved ones. The Sit-In against Baloch Genocide continues at NPC, Islamabad with the families of enforcedly disappeared Baloch. The demands of the #MarchAgainstBalochGenocide remain the same."

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has accused Pakistani authorities of using excessive force on Baloch and spending money on the "massacre of Baloch". She shared pictures of family members carrying pictures of their loved ones, demanding their safety.

In the post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Consciousness, courage and persistence are the basic prerequisites to succeed in any struggle. In our struggle, we are seeing the quality of consciousness, courage and consistency in the innocent children of eight years to the elders of 85 years which will not even be in the imagination of this state."

"This state used excessive force on Baloch, spent billions, trillions of rupees in the massacre of Baloch, but it remained alienated from the basic point that "consciousness cannot be killed". Today, that consciousness has been transferred to the third generation of Baloch and you have written defeat in your destiny with your own hands, now victory will be ours, victory will be consciousness, victory will be for this struggle," she added.

