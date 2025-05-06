"Issues related to Pakistan were not discussed," says ADB on bilateral meeting with FM Sitharaman

Milan [Italy], May 6 : The Asian Development Bank on Monday said that issues related to Pakistan were not discussed during the bilateral meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is aware of media reports claiming that issues related to Pakistan were discussed during the bilateral meeting between ADB President Masato Kanda and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Italy," said the multilateral development bank as per an official release.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday met ADB President Masato Kanda and Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Monday and talked about the initiatives India is taking to foster economic growth.

Finance Ministry officials also said that there was no discussion on issues related to Pakistan with ADB President and the Italian Finance Minister.

In her meeting with Masato Kanda during the 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan, Sitharaman reiterated that India focuses on private sector-led economic growth and has been consistently creating a conducive policy ecosystem through bold initiatives.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The government has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment.

FM Sitharaman is in Milan to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from May 4 to 7, 2025.

