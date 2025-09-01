"It has been a one-sided disaster... they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing": Trump on US-India business ties

Washington [US], September 1 : With the Indian goods facing a steep 50 per cent tariffs in US imposed by his administration, President Donald Trump has claimed that business relationship between the two countries for many decades has been "totally one sided", "one-sided disaster" and also that "they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late".

In a post on Monday on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump said India has charged US "such high tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India".

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India," he said.

"It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!" he added.

Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India in July amid negotiations for a BTA between the two countries. He later announced 25 per cent secondary tariffs for India's import of Russian oil with 50 per cent tariffs coming into effect from August 27.

Meanwhile, US Embassy in India on Monday has emphasised the enduring bond between Washington and New Delhi, describing it as a defining relationship of the 21st century, reflecting the broader framework of cooperation beyond economic ties.

"The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople," US Embassy said in a post on X.

It shared a quote by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who called the friendship between the peoples of India and the US to be the bedrock of cooperation.

"The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship"

The remarks came amid the hiccups between India and the US on the issue of Trumpian tariffs.

The 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods imposed by the Donald Trump administration came into force on August 27, following a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

India had described the additional tariffs imposed by the United States as unfortunate.

"The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said in a statement last month.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the statement added.

It stated that India will take all necessary actions to protect its national interests.

The US is apparently keen on India granting more access to its sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors, which employ a large number of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that his government will protect small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers, regardless of any pressure.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament last month that the government is examining the impact of US tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

