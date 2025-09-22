"It is a fire that can engulf everyone": Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker on Pakistan Air Force bombing Tirah Valley, killing 21 civilians

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 22 : Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the Pakistan Air Force bombing Tirah Valley, killing 21 civilians, including women and children.

Swati in a post on X highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that the loss of civilian lives underscores the vulnerability of ordinary people in the country.

He emphasised that this tragedy necessitated introspection about the nation's trajectory and future consequences. His poignant words resonated with urgency: "When the blood of our own people is made so cheap and bombs are dropped on them, it is a fire that can engulf everyone".

https://x.com/BabarSaleemSwat/status/1970084469609775527

"Speaker Babar Saleem Swati demanded that the federal and provincial governments conduct a transparent and immediate investigation into the incident, identify those responsible, and not only provide immediate relief and compensation to the affected families but also take comprehensive measures for their rehabilitation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Member Abdul Ghani Afridi on Monday took stock of the site at Tirah Valley where aerial bombing killed 21 civilians.

"Provincial Assembly Member and Chairman DADDK Khyber Abdul Gani Afridi reached the site of the incident in Tirah Valley, where innocent lives were shed. Due to the bombing by jet aircraft, 21 innocent citizens, including innocent children and helpless women, were martyred. This tragedy is not only a slap in the face of humanity but also an event that shakes the conscience of the entire region."

https://x.com/Abdulghani1116/status/1970089630021083267

Swati stressed the importance of unity among political forces to safeguard citizens' lives and property, asserting that the country's existence depends on collective efforts. He also demanded an immediate and thorough probe into the incident, identifying those responsible and providing aid and support to affected families.

"This oppression and brutality will not be tolerated in any way. The blood of the innocent martyrs will not go to waste, and we will raise this voice on every forum. We will not rest until justice is achieved. This moment demands the unity of the entire nation and a collective voice so that practical struggle can be undertaken to stop this oppression and to secure justice for the affected families," the post added.

The Speaker underscored that protecting citizens is a state's fundamental duty, with no room for negligence. He conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families, praying for the martyrs' elevated ranks and patience for their loved ones.

Several leaders from Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that a bombing campaign was being carried out by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets in the Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, leaving several dead.

