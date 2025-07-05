"It is a privilege": Argentine artists eagerly awaiting PM Modi

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his visit to Buenos Aires, Argentine artists who are set to perform in the welcoming ceremony, expressed their excitement, calling it a "privilege" to showcase their talents by performing Indian classical dances before the PM.

Speaking with ANI, Anandini Dasi, an Argentine artist of Indian origin, said, "It is such a privilege to be a part of the welcome ceremony. We will give our best... I hope he will like it. It is an honour to receive him here. We hope he visits this country more and more."

Another artist of the group said that they will perform Malhari and Pushpanjali (flower offering) in the styles of Kathak and Bharatanatyam in the welcome ceremony of PM.

"We are really excited. We have been working hard for this day... We will perform Malhari and Pushpanjali (flower offering) in the styles of Kathak and Bharatanatyam... We love Indian culture," she said.

Another Argentine artist said, "I am very excited, and we have been preparing hard... We are going to do a Jugalbandi, and decided that Malhari was a good way to give a proper welcome to such an important global person."

Additionally, an Indian diaspora member from Jharkhand expressed their delight over PM Modi's visit to Argentina.

"I am from Jharkhand and I have been living in Argentina for the last 30 years... We are delighted that someone from our country is visiting here," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his visit to Argentina for the 3rd leg of his five-nation tour after concluding his visit to Trinidad and Tobago

PM Modi is headed for Buenos Aires at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. He will hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance the India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor