"It is a very absurd statement," says former member of National Security Advisory Board on Pak nuclear threat

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Former member of the National Security Advisory Board, Tilak Devasher, on Monday called Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat as 'absurd'.

Devasher, while speaking to ANI, said that any issue should be discussed in a civil leadership, but the US is encouraging the military leadership.

He said, "It is a very absurd statement. For most responsible people, nuclear weapons are not for war fighting. But here he is threatening to use these weapons and take down half of the world with him. The world, especially the US, should take notice of what an irresponsible statement this is, and it should not be encouraged. Any issue should be discussed in a civil leadership, which is a democratically elected government. But the US is encouraging the military leadership."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a strong statement in response to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States.

"Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade," the MEA official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

The MEA spokesperson further expressed regret that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country. "It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country," the official said.

"India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security, the MEA spokesperson affirmed." the MEA statement further said.

