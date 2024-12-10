"It is important to have frank conversation," Former diplomat says on Foreign Minister's visit to Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Former Diplomat KP Fabian said that the meeting was an important one and it allowed the leaders to directly talk to each other.

Fabian, while speaking to ANI, said that earlier, the leaders talked through media. Now they are talking face-to-face, which is a good development.

"As Sheikh Hasina left first week of August, and now we are in December. I wish this conversation had taken place much earlier. It is important for both Bangladesh and India to be talking to each other, especially when there are differences, when there is tension for various reasons. Now coming to Foreign Secretary's visit to Bangladesh, India has done the right thing by taking the initiative, a little late, but still it is good that India took the initiative. And I was reading, the foreign secretary saying that he had frank, candid, and constructive conversation. Well, this is a diplomatic code for saying that, you know, we talk to each other frankly, that is, we raise the questions. But then he also says that, we want to sort of resolve problems towards the end. So that is the right attitude because till now, both Bangladesh and India have been talking to each other through the media. Now that is not diplomacy. When you talk to each other through the media, you escalate the problems. When you talk to each other confidentially, diplomatically, it is possible to de-escalate. So let us hope that this is the beginning of that process of de-escalation. It is important to have that sort of frank, candid and constructive conversation, which when we talk about differences quietly without the glare of the media like then only we can find a formula," Fabian said.

Fabian said that Bangladesh Chief Adviser has no control over the things that are happening. But, it is important to caution him.

"We have to understand that the Bangladesh government of the Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus is not in control of what is happening there. They have the responsibility, but I don't think they have the power to discharge that responsibility. But nevertheless, we have to tell them that they have to do it. And there are forces, some of them perhaps supported, instigated by the ISI, who naturally would like to spoil the relations between India and Bangladesh. Now that they see that this is a very touchy subject, they will try to do their utmost. They will arrange for attacks on temples and other such institutions. But, it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government, and India is right in asking for it. But, on the other hand, Bangladesh foreign secretary has reminded us about the safety of its diplomatic missions in India. So it's a two-way traffic. They should do what they're obliged to do. And we should do what we are obliged to do," he said.

Fabian said that both the countries are symbiotically related, as they are neighbours.

"The two countries are so related, I would put it symbiotic. That is, one cannot hurt the other without hurting oneself. For example, suppose we say that there is a trade embargo on Bangladesh. Well, they don't get what they want. But then we cannot export also. So that is why in the case of Bangladesh and India have such a relationship that one cannot hurt the other without hurting oneself," he said.

Talking about escalations in Syria, Fabian said that several people suffered and lost their lives since 1970. However, now he thinks that extremists would take over the region.

"About Syria, it's a good thing that Bashar al-Assad has fallen because his dad had come to power in 1970. Then when he came to power, succeeding his dad, he was young, he was 35. And there was an expectation that he would take Syria towards democracy. He didn't do that... Now 580,000 human beings have lost their lives since 2011, you know, and millions of Syrians have been displaced. More than 3 million in Turkey, 7,00,000 in Jordan. 1 one million in Lebanon, and almost a million in Germany. So people have suffered. All because one man wanted to cling on to power, and his last election also was rigged. So it is good that he's gone. Now the question is whether extremists will take over. Now we have to see," he said.

Fabian further hoped that Syria will become democracy soon.

"Let us hope that Syria will open a new chapter of inclusive society, inclusive politics, and move towards democracy. Now there is one man called Jilani. He's young. Now it is true that he had connections with Al-Qaeda way back. But we also have to take into account that Idlib is near the border with Turkey, there he has defeated Al-Qaeda and Islamic state and taken over power in that and he had been running it in a good way for the last couple of years but we have to keep our fingers crossed," he said.

