"It is my good fortune that I handed over the holy relics": Bihar Governor after Lord Buddha relics enshrined in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand], February 23 : Bihar governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said that handing over the sacred relics of the Lord Buddhas to Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisinwill be considered an important moment in the spiritual journey of India and Thailand.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "This will be considered an important moment in the spiritual journey of India and Thailand. It is my good fortune that I handed over the holy relics."

Meanwhile, on Lord Buddha's relics in Thailand, Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said that depicts the strong culture and religion that India and Thailand share.

"It's not just about the two countries but the culture and religion that India and Thailand share," he said.

Abhijit Halder, DG, International Buddhist Confederation said that Buddhism forms a very strong bond connecting India and Thailand.

"When the 'Sangharaja' got out of the car, the PM, the foreign minister and four other cabinet ministers were bowing to him with all the respect," he added.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in Thailand also spoke, following the ceremony, "The messages and teachings of Lord Buddha are deeply rooted in the people of Thailand."

"For the way Shankaracharya ji was respected here, I thank the people and the PM of Thailand," he added.

The holy relics from India have come to Thailand as part of the celebrations on the occasion of the 6th cycle or 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Thailand's Ministry of Culture earlier said that this will be the first time in history that Buddhists and neighboring countries will join in paying homage to the Buddha's relics.

Exhibitions about Buddhist sites in Bharat and talks on relics by academicians will also be organised on the sidelines of the tour of the relics at the different venues. The exhibition itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Thailand, allowing devotees and enthusiasts alike to pay homage to these revered artefacts.

On February 22, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples arrived in Thailand for a 26-day exposition led by a high-level delegation led by Governor of Bihar Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.

Concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, this sacred journey will culminate on March 19, with the relics being escorted back to their respective homes.

