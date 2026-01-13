IT Min Vaishnaw holds talks with Assistant to US President on AI Summit

Washington DC [US], January 13 : Assistant to the US President, Michael Kratsios, met Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The two leaders discussed the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India and assured of US presence in Delhi next month.

In a post on X, Kratsios said, "Today I met with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the White House to discuss the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India. See you next month in Delhi!"

Today I met with Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and @AmbVMKwatra at the @WhiteHouse to discuss the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India. See you next month in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/4jfr2d1LFg — Director Michael Kratsios (@mkratsios47) January 12, 2026

Vaishnaw also participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In a post on X, he said, "Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India's manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector."

Participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting hosted by Treasury Secretary @SecScottBessent Strengthening critical mineral supply chains is vital to enhancing the resilience of India’s manufacturing capabilities and rapidly growing electronics sector. https://t.co/I0944K8u8N — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2026

Bessent said the countries shared a desire to address vulnerabilities in the minerals supply chains.

"At today's Finance Ministerial hosted by the US Treasury Department, I was pleased to hear a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains. I am optimistic that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and understand well the need for decisive action."

Bessent, convened a meeting of Finance Ministers at the United States Treasury to discuss solutions to secure and diversify supply chains for critical minerals, especially rare earth elements, a statement by the Treasury Department said.

Throughout the course of discussions, attendees expressed a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains. The United States highlighted actions and investments it has already undertaken, as well as planned steps to create resilient, secure, and diversified critical minerals supply chains.

Secretary Bessent expressed his optimism that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling, and that they understand well the need to remedy current deficiencies in critical minerals supply chains.

Noting that these supply chains have also become highly concentrated and vulnerable to disruption and manipulation, the Secretary urged attendees to increase their supply chain resiliency, and thanked attendees for their willingness to both learn from and work quickly with each other towards decisive action and lasting solutions, as per the statement.

