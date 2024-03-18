"It was amazing": Martin Luther King III after meeting Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 : American human rights activist and philanthropist - and son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr - Martin Luther King III met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Monday.

He was accompanied by his family, including his wife and daughter.

While speaking to reporters Martin Luther King III stated, "To be in his presence, to feel his energy, to hear his thoughts of what our world must continue to do in terms of understanding how we create a better world for all of God's children...It was amazing to see his interaction...It was amazing to be with him again."

Additionally, reflecting on their previous visits, Martin Luther King III mentioned attending Dalai Lama's 75th birthday celebration at Syracuse University in the United States, as well as in Washington, DC.

"My wife and I and our daughter had the opportunity to be with His Holiness in the States at Syracuse University on his 75th birthday in Washington, DC," he said.

Meawhile, in an official post on X, Martin Luther King III expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to meet him again, emphasizing the resonance of the Dalai Lama's message of love, compassion, and kindness.

"We are profoundly honoured to once again have been in the presence of His Holiness & welcomed at his residence. The @DalaiLama's message of love, compassion & kindness resonates deeply and inspires us to keep moving forward my father's legacy for social justice, peace & equity," Martin Luther King III stated.

Additionally, Martin Luther King III expressed his profound inspiration and upliftment from the meeting with the Dalai Lama.

He reflected on their joint project, "Realize the Dream," which echoes his father's vision of freedom, justice, and equality for all humanity.

"So this is beyond refreshing and inspiring, uplifting. And in a real sense, we work on a project called Realize the Dream My father talked about freedom, justice, equality for all humankind," he added.

Speaking about the visit, he said that Dalai Lama emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among all people.

"And His Holiness has always talked about being of one people. The problem in our society is we get segregated and caught up in our small conditions as opposed to saying, look, we are a world community and if we want to bring peace and justice, we have to work together," the statement added.

Martin Luther King Jr's journey was profoundly influenced by Mahatma Gandhi's principles of nonviolent resistance, developed during India's struggle for independence. This influence played a pivotal role in shaping the strategies and character of the Civil Rights Movement in the United States.

In his 1963 oration at the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr's eloquently unpacked his vision for an inclusive and equitable America, which is famously remembered as the "I have a dream" speech.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor