Italian authorities open manslaughter probe into deadly superyacht sinking

Sicily [Italy], August 25 : Following the sinking of a superyacht off the coast of Sicily earlier this week, which claimed the lives of British IT entrepreneur Mike Lynch and six other people, Italian authorities have launched a manslaughter probe into the incident, CNN reported.

Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio announced the investigation and stated that the crew's actions and the manner in which the boat was handled were the real causes of the ship's sinking, not the weather.

He further clarified that the probe was not directed at any individual.

"There are many possibilities for culpability. It could be just the captain. It could be the whole crew. It could be the guard. We are evaluating all of the factors to see whose behaviour fault can be assigned to," Cartosio said.

"A dossier, at present against unknown persons, alleging the crime of negligent shipwreck and manslaughter," he continued, referring to the prosecutor's office's filing.

The ship, which had a British flag, sank on Monday in a violent storm. It had 22 passengers and crew members on board.

Over the course of the last four days, divers have worked approximately 50 metres (160 feet) underwater to rescue seven bodies. The final one, which is thought to be Hannah, Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, was discovered on Friday, according to CNN.

The other missing people whose bodies were recovered are thought to be those of Morgan Stanley International director Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer, prominent American lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, as well as that of onboard chef Recaldo Thomas.

