Italian Parliamentarians, activists urge action on Christian persecution in Pakistan

Rome [Italy], July 25 : In a significant event organised by the Association of Pakistani Christians in Italy in collaboration with the Jubilee Campaign, Netherlands, panellists called upon the international community, European Parliamentarians, particularly Italian legislators, to employ diplomatic channels and advocate for legislative reforms to address the persecution of the Christian community in Pakistan.

The event spotlighted the misuse of blasphemy laws and forced faith conversions as critical issues. During the press conference, the launch of a new book, Under Threat of Death: A Mother's Faith in the Face of Injustice, Imprisonment, and Persecution by Shagufta Kausar and Eugene Bach, published by Whitaker House, took place.

The book recounts Kausar's harrowing experiences facing blasphemy accusations in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Kausar shared her ordeal, revealing that she was offered multiple chances to convert to Islam to avoid punishment. She steadfastly refused to abandon her Christian faith, despite threats of death.

"Christians in Pakistan are like sheep among wolves without a protector," she stated, expressing gratitude to Lorenzo Malagola and Professor Shahid Mobeen for organising the event and allowing her to share her eight-year imprisonment testimony.

Lorenzo Malagola emphasised the importance of freedom of religion as a core human rights value.

He urged the Pakistani government to ensure that all religious minorities can practice their beliefs without fear or restriction. Malagola criticised the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)'s discriminatory policy on religious conversion on national identity cards, which undermines freedom of religion, expression, and identity.

Fr Gilbert Shahzad urged Italian parliamentarians and EU Member States to politically engage with Pakistan to abolish the death penalty and fulfill human rights obligations.

He emphasised the need for progressive laws to protect religious minorities and create an environment where all citizens can exercise their rights without fear.

Shahzad highlighted that Pakistan received 12 recommendations to amend blasphemy laws during its 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in January 2023 but has yet to implement them effectively.

Joseph Jansen, a human rights activist with Jubilee Campaign, Netherlands, addressed the various forms of persecution Christians face in Pakistan, including blasphemy law misuse, mob lynching, attacks on churches, honor killings, abduction and rape of minor girls, forced conversions to Islam, and bonded labor at brick kilns.

Jansen appealed to Pakistani authorities to strengthen their efforts in upholding minority protection laws, emphasizing the importance of the judiciary, state government, and police commitment in ensuring justice.

Advocate Tabassum Yousaf urged the Pakistani government to combat violence against women, including domestic violence, forced marriage, and child marriage.

She highlighted the gross abuse of blasphemy laws, where false complaints often target innocent individuals to settle personal scores, fostering religiously motivated violence and persecution.

Pastor Justin Bhatti noted that UN treaty bodies monitoring the implementation of the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR), Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), and Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) have urged Pakistan to repeal or amend blasphemy laws to comply with international human rights standards.

Bhatti stressed that the misuse of these laws instills terror and fear among vulnerable groups and must be effectively addressed.

Massimiliano Tubani, Director of ACN-Italy, underscored the need to safeguard religious minorities and enhance socioeconomic development efforts, emphasizing that protecting minority rights is essential for ensuring safety and dignity.

The speakers called on Pakistani authorities to address grave human rights violations, prioritise socio-economic upliftment, and ensure the protection of all citizens, regardless of their faith. They urged Pakistan to meet its international commitments by upholding human rights and adhering to international treaties to ensure justice for everyone.

The press conference highlighted the broad, vague, and coercive nature of Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which carry a mandatory death penalty.

The speakers called for the abolition of the death penalty and the release of individuals imprisoned for peacefully exercising their faith.

They also urged the Pakistani government to respect, fulfil, and promote women's rights and enact laws to criminalize forced faith conversions of minority girls and women.

