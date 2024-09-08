Italian PM Meloni discusses reconstruction of energy infrastructure with Zelenskyy; says India can play role in resolving Ukraine conflict

Rome [Italy], September 8 : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday and discussed reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system. She later said that India can play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X after his meeting with Meloni that he deeply appreciated Italy's decision to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025.

He also thanked Italy for its support and joint efforts for restoring "just peace".

"On the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum, I had a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. One of the key topics we discussed was Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, particularly focusing on the restoration of our energy system. We deeply appreciate Italy's decision to host the next Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2025," he said.

"We also spoke about the implementation of the Peace Formula, where Italy plays an active role in each of its points. I thank Giorgia and the Italian people for their support and joint efforts in restoring a just peace," he added.

A release from Ukarine President's office said that he informed Meloni about "the situation on the battlefield".

He thanked for all the allocated military and technical assistance packages and "emphasized the importance of transferring the relevant weapons to Ukraine as soon as possible".

"We are very grateful to you and your team, to all the Italian people for the support you have provided us," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy spoke about Ukraine's next steps on its path to European integration and praised Italy's support.

After her meeting with Zelenskyy, Meloni said India and China can play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"China and India have a role to play in resolving this conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to believe the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," Meloni said according to Italian Government TV, cited by Reuters.

Meloni had a bilateral meeting today with Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual conference of The European House - Ambrosetti (TEHA) Forum at Cernobbio on Lake Como.

She reiterated Italy's support to Kyiv as it battles against the Russian forces of invasion, ANSA reported.The Italian news agency cited Meloni telling reporters later that the 40-minute meeting went off well."If the rules of international law are discarded, crises and chaos will multiply," Meloni told the forum as per the report in ANSA.

"I have said this to my Chinese counterparts too," the Italian PM said, according to the report."The only thing that cannot be done is to abandon Ukraine to its fate, Meloni said, adding, "this is the choice that Italy had made and which will not change".Meloni's office in a statement also "reiterated that support for Ukraine is a top priority on the Italian G7 Presidency's agenda and reaffirmed the ongoing commitment to Ukraine's legitimate defence and to a just and lasting peace".

The statement published by the Italian news outlet said they also addressed the issue of reconstruction ahead of the next Ukraine Recovery Conference which will be held in Italy in 2025.The news outlet quoted a statement from Meloni's office which said that the two leaders discussed the latest on ground developments and Ukraine's most urgent needs ahead of winter and "in the face of continuing Russian attacks against the civilian population and critical infrastructure"

Meloni's remarks follow Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on Thursday that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine. Addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Russian leader stated that leaders of India, Brazil, and China are making a sincere effort to contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Putin was cited by Russian state media TASS as saying that he is in constant touch with India, China, and Brazil over the Ukraine conflict, as these countries are sincerely seeking to resolve all issues surrounding the conflict.

Putin's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow in July and the visit to Ukraine in August, where he reiterated India's stance on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and stated that India has always been on the side of peace.

During his Ukarine, PM Modi reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace.

He and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

The Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024.

The Ukrainian side welcomed such participation by India and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian participation in the next Peace Summit.

The Ukrainian side conveyed that the Joint Communique on a Peace Framework, adopted at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, could serve as a basis for further efforts to promote just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy, and international law.

The leaders appreciated various efforts to ensure global food security, including Ukrainian humanitarian grain initiative. The importance of uninterrupted and unhindered supply of agricultural products to global markets, especially in Asia and Africa, was emphasized.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace.

