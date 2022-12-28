Italian PM Meloni pledges support for Ukraine, its future reconstruction

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday reaffirmed the Italian government's "full support" for Ukraine in the political, military, economic, and humanitarian fields as the ongoing war in Ukraine has caused widespread devastation, Al Jazeera reported.

Meloni extended support to the war-stricken country following a phone call with Zelenskyy and pledged support for Kyiv and reiterated its commitment to achieving a "just peace" for Ukraine.

"[Prime Minister] Meloni renewed the Italian government's full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic and humanitarian fields, to repair energy infrastructure and [to work] for the future reconstruction of Ukraine," Al Jazeera reported citing the official statement.

Following the call, Zelenskyy thanked Meloni via social media for her "solidarity and comprehensive support" and said Italy was considering providing Kyiv with air defense systems.

"Thanked @GiorgiaMeloni for solidarity and comprehensive support for. Commended government's allocation of additional EUR10 million in aid. Mrs. Meloni informed that the issue of providing air defense systems to protect skies is being considered. We discussed #PeaceFormula," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences, read Prime Minister's Office press release.

He also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population, added the release.

Zelenskyy, in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sought India's help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.

"I had a phone call with PM Modi & wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," tweeted the Ukrainian President.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine conveyed his best wishes for India's Presidency of the G20.

( With inputs from ANI )

