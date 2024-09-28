Italian Salerno Medical School recognises UAE's humanitarian efforts during COVID-19

Rome [Italy], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The prestigious Italian Salerno Medical School (Schola Medica Salernitana) has recognised Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), Chairman of the UAE Media Council and former Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, with the Schola Salernitana Lumen et Magister Award.

Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, the UAE Ambassador to the Italian Republic, attended the ceremony.

The recognition celebrates the UAE's pioneering humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and its commitment to the values of human solidarity and international cooperation. The UAE provided medical and logistical aid to countries affected by the pandemic, demonstrating its reliability as a global partner in addressing global crises.

The awards ceremony, held under the patronage of the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, took place for the first time at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

Other honourees included Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC); and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group.

On this spectacular occasion, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed delivered a speech at the ceremony, in which he conveyed the greetings of the people of the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said, "The one who truly deserves this award and recognition is the fervent and key supporter of us all, the one who removes obstacles, fulfills the impossible, and follows up on every detail, no matter how meticulous, and every problem, no matter how tremendous: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

He also paid tribute to the heroes of the frontline, saying, "I must not forget the unsung heroes of the frontline, as well as the volunteers who set an inspiring example of dedication and hard and diligent work to save patients' lives in the most difficult circumstances, embodying the highest meanings of sacrifice and giving. They are most deserving of appreciation and gratitude."

Sheikh Abdulla affirmed that his recognition by the Salerno Medical School, the oldest medical university in Europe, is in essence, a tribute to the UAE's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and to the sacrifices of the Emirati people.

He noted that the award symbolises the values of understanding, international cooperation, peaceful coexistence, and the promotion of dialogue between religions and communities to promote a culture of construction and peace values that the UAE sincerely advocates and champions.

He indicated that what has been achieved in the UAE is a miracle by all standards, as all competent entities for combating the pandemic followed the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who underscored the equality in treating victims of the pandemic. His Highness considered all residents in the UAE were under his personal generous care.

Sheikh Abdulla highlighted that His Highness's famous saying, "Do not worry," formed the key foundation of success in facing and overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdulla explained that the UAE, where the word 'impossible' is void, succeeded remarkably in challenging the pandemic thanks to the solidarity and sacrifices of its people, and the collaborative, one-team spirit, supported by knowledge, planning, courage, and willpower.

He pointed out that the biggest challenge faced by the medical team was the presence of more than 200 nationalities in the UAE with different cultural backgrounds, but their trust in the UAE facilitated their guidance and awareness and made them understand all the measures taken to combat the pandemic.

He added that the UAE, rightly regarded as the humanitarian capital of the world, played a leading role in humanitarian efforts, providing over 80 percent of the international response to affected countries during the pandemic.

The Chairman of the National Media Office stated that the award is a medal for all the unknown and known heroes in the UAE and around the world who did not spare time, effort, or life in confronting the pandemic.

He commended the UAE's effective global contribution in combating the pandemic, affirming that the humanitarian spirit and initiative to help those in need and affected worldwide form a strategic approach in the policies of the UAE, a country of love, goodness, and giving.

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdulla extended his thanks and greetings to the President of Italy for his patronage of the ceremony. He also paid tribute to the Salerno Medical School, which boasts over a thousand years of wisdom and excellence in the medical field, and for its noble initiative to honour the UAE in recognition of its global efforts in combating COVID-19.

He expressed his hope for increased cooperation between the UAE and the Italian prestigious school in the fields of scientific research and innovation in medicine, which would contribute to enhancing capabilities to face future health challenges and achieving further accomplishments that benefit humanity at large.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), emphasised that the UAE has set an example of how to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and minimise its risks, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, which gave the highest priority to the safety of the entire population (citizens and residents). They ordered the provision of everything to preserve people's health and lives, and the UAE was one of the first countries to provide vaccines and was one of the first and fastest to recover from the pandemic.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO & Managing Director of International Holding Company (IHC), said, "I am honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from the Almo College of the Salerno Medical School. This award is a testament to the UAE's commitment to advancing scientific research and fostering global collaboration. It is through partnerships like this, bridging cultures and expertise, that we continue to push the boundaries of medical innovation, paving the way for a healthier future for all."

Dr. Abdallah Raweh, Honorary President of the Salerno Medical School and Vice Rector of Ludes University, Switzerland and MD, PhD, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon UK, emphasised that the spirit of charity, giving, and sacrifice, is the fine thread connecting the UAE, the world's capital of humanity and a major contributor to international initiatives, with Salerno Medical School, the oldest medical university in Europe.

He also explained that holding the "Italian-Emirati Scientific Day" at this prestigious institution is a recognition of the appreciation for Arab contributions in the fields of medicine, science, and charitable work, as represented by the UAE, which extends a helping hand in all humanitarian missions to assist the afflicted and alleviate the suffering of victims and those in need.

He also pointed out that the honouring of Abdulla Al Hamed, NMO Chairman and other prominent figures from the UAE by the esteemed Salerno School reflects the high regard the UAE enjoys due to its cross-border humanitarian initiatives and tireless work to foster and develop cooperation among nations.

The Salerno Medical School also organised the "Italian-Emirati Scientific Day" at the historic Vicolo Valdina complex, as part of the international events of the Salerno Medical School. This day reflects Italy's appreciation of the UAE's efforts in supporting scientific research collaboration and its unwavering commitment to developing an advanced scientific and research environment that promotes sustainable development and innovation.

The event also featured a conference on Arab influence on the life of the Salerno Medical School, where several senior school members from the prestigious university and other global institutions spoke about the contributions of Arab scholars to the advancement of medicine and medical sciences throughout history.

After the conference, a documentary titled "Schola Salernitana Lumen et Magister Award: 25 Years of History and Culture" was screened.

The event ended with an official reception for the honourees attended by the school president, members of the Italian Parliament, leading scientists, researchers, and international media.

A press conference was held to discuss the significant efforts made by the UAE during the pandemic and the remarkable achievements of the honourees in their respective roles at the time.

The UAE has not only battled the virus at home but also led global humanitarian efforts, contributing 80% of international aid during the pandemic. It provided equipment to 135 countries, sent aid to 117 nations from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and built six field hospitals. Additionally, the UAE donated $10 million to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) allocated $10 billion to help developing countries recover from the pandemic-induced recession and delayed debt repayments for nations benefiting from its loans in 2020.

The UAE became the first country to conduct more COVID-19 tests than its population, surpassing 10 million tests. (ANI/WAM)

