Italian Senator demands China reveal fate of 11th Panchen Lama on 30th anniversary of his disappearance

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 18 : On the 30th anniversary of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's enforced disappearance, the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet, Italian Senator Andrea De Priamo, who serves as the President of the Italian Tibet Interparliamentary Group, has released a powerful statement urging the Chinese government to free him and acknowledge the fundamental rights of the Tibetan people, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA).

On May 17, 1995, merely days after being acknowledged by 14th Dalai Lama as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen Lama, the six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima was taken by Chinese officials along with his family. Since then, no reliable information about their location has been made public. Senator De Priamo remarked that this incident represents the longest-running enforced disappearance in contemporary history and constitutes a severe, ongoing breach of international human rights and religious freedom, according to the CTA report.

"Instead of the legitimate Panchen Lama, the Chinese government appointed a state-designated figure, devoid of spiritual legitimacy and largely rejected by the Tibetan populace, seemingly to exert political control over the future of Tibetan religious leadership," stated Senator De Priamo, as referenced in the CTA report.

In his appeal, Senator De Priamo urged the Chinese authorities to "reveal the location and welfare of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima and his family, and to honour the inherent rights of the Tibetan people, including their right to cultural and religious self-determination," as quoted by the CTA report.

The Senator also called upon "the international community, national governments, and human rights organisations to maintain and amplify diplomatic efforts and public advocacy regarding this matter. The pursuit of justice, human dignity, and religious freedom demands nothing less," as stated in the CTA report.

The tension between Tibet and China stems from the political disputes surrounding Tibet and the governance of the region by China. Historically, Tibet functioned as an independent state but was incorporated into China in 1951 following a military occupation. Under the Dalai Lama's leadership, Tibetans have been fighting for greater autonomy and the safeguarding of their cultural, religious, and political rights. In contrast, the Chinese government considers Tibet an inseparable part of its territory. This disagreement has led to protests, cultural repression, and ongoing human rights and self-governance violations.

