Italians caught partying with COVID-19 positive person, one person arrested

Italians, who have not yet been vaccinated, pay a sum to eat with a meal Covid positive people to become infected with the coronavirus. Since the Italian government has accepted a mandate for the people over 50 to be vaccinated by 1 February, otherwise they will pay heavy fines or lose their jobs. According to the mandate, the recovered person from the Covid will get a release for not having the vaccine because the antibodies develop in the body during an infection. So the anti-vaxxers are taking drastic steps by hosting parties Covid positive people to get infected with Covid, hoping they would recover from the virus and not be picked.

Italian police have arrested one such party, who is having dinner with wine, along with a Covid-positive person. One of the anti-vaxxers wrote online that “I am urgently looking for a positive and I am willing to pay,” according to Italian police. These parties have resulted in many people being admitted to intensive care and few reports finding that at least one person has died, attending it. Many experts call the act foolish and against the law, and those involved should be arrested. Italian law enforcers work to close underground Covid meetings and other scams before the February deadline. Italy set a new record on Tuesday with 220,532 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry. Some regions are faring worse than others – the figures for Piedmont, Calabria, Liguria and Sicily show an increasing amount of Covid hospital admissions, both in general occupancy and in intensive care. Based on these parameters, the first two of these regions have already exceeded the threshold for entering an ‘orange’ zone.

