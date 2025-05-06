Italy: FM Sitharaman discusses developmental initiatives of Modi govt with Indian diaspora

Milan, May 6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Indian diaspora in Milan, Italy, highlighting key initiatives and measures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to facilitate inclusive growth and development in India.

“Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Indian diaspora during an interaction programme organised in Milan, Italy. During her address, the Finance Minister highlighted key initiatives and measures of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to ensure inclusive growth and development in India. She also appreciated the positive contribution of the Indian diaspora to the local economy and society,” the office of the Finance Minister posted on X.

Appreciating the Indian diaspora across the globe for their constructive and positive contributions, the Finance Minister during her address, said, “Indian diaspora anywhere is held in great respect. Indian diaspora anywhere is seen as a very constructive, positive contributor to the respective economies where they are.”

“And as a result, you (Indian diaspora) bring immense pride to India because of the contributions you are making, as law-abiding citizens, as citizens who care and identify with the economy where you are and equally remaining connected to the motherland,” she added.

Emphasising the achievements of PM Modi’s government, the Minister said that UPI has grown exponentially, and 1,800 crore transactions worth Rs 24 lakh crore were done through UPI in the month of March 2025 alone.

“You can imagine the robustness with which the UPI functions. Today, 55.17 crore Jan Dhan accounts are there in India with a balance of Rs 2.614 lakh crore in their deposits,” she further added.

The Finance Minister stated that several governments could not achieve over several decades because their delivery was not efficient, adding that in the last 10 years, what primarily had to be delivered for every citizen without any differentiation or discrimination has been delivered.

Nirmala Sitharaman led the Indian delegation of officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Milan, scheduled from May 4 to 7, 2025.

