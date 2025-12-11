Italy FM Tajani hints at PM Modi's visit to Italy in 2026

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, hinted at a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy in 2026.

Tajani, while speaking to ANI, said that during his recent talks with PM Modi, he extended an invitation on behalf of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I invited in the name of my Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. I invited the Prime Minister for a trip to Italy. The answer has been yes. 2026 he will be in my country in Italy," Tajani said.

He further described his meeting with PM Modi as positive and highlighted discussions on strengthening India-Italy relations, including the IMEC infrastructure and trade corridor.

"The meeting with the Prime Minister has been very positive. Talking about the super relations between India and Italy, on IMEC, we have spoken on this. We have also spoken about cooperation at the industrial level. Also, of peace, of course. India is very important for pushing Russia to achieve an agreement on Ukraine. This is important and it is also important to strengthen the cooperation for the next years for industry but also for culture. IMEC is also very important, this infrastructure and trade corridor between India and Italy, from India through Israel, through the Gulf countries, to Egypt, through the Mediterranean Sea, to Trieste. This is very important, the cooperation," he said.

When asked about Prime Minister Meloni's chances to visit India, he said that it would be decided post the leaders' meet. "We will decide when during 2026," he told reporters.

When asked about the IMEC corridor's works, he said that the works would begin, and they are working for Gaza ceasefire.

"Yes, because we are working for stopping the situation in Gaza, we need the ceasefire. Now the situation is much better, for this it's possible to work," he said.

Tajani emphasised that collaboration among several countries is essential for the corridor's progress.

"On IMEC, we will start early. We need to work harder with the other countries. Italy and India are strongly engaged. Now the situation in the Middle East is much better. This is possible to move on in the right direction. And I am optimistic. Italy and India are on the front line. I have spoken two weeks ago during my trip to Saudi Arabia with the Ministry of Affairs of Saudi Arabia and three days ago with the Ministry of External Affairs of the Emirates and they are in favour of this," he said.

He added that India-Italy cooperation is robust and will extend to infrastructure, trade and joint ventures.

"We will work hard for achieving the goal. It's also very important for strengthening the cooperation between our countries in the infrastructure sectors and in trade. We are ready for joint ventures with Italy and India. For this, I am very happy. Tomorrow there is an important event in Mumbai, there is a business forum. The cooperation between the Italian and Indian companies is very positive," he said.

Speaking on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Tajani expressed optimism."We will push for achieving an agreement early, and I think I am optimistic," he said.

Tajani is set to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Thursday, with economic engagement expected to remain a central focus.

