Italy imposes strict financial requirements for Pakistani tourists seeking visas

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : Pakistani tourists looking to visit Italy must meet strict financial requirements when applying for a visa. Italy, known for its cultural richness and iconic tourist attractions, mandates that applicants show proof of sufficient funds to cover their stay, or risk having their visa applications denied.

This financial proof is now an essential part of the process for all travellers from Pakistan, The Nation reported.

Italy, officially called the Italian Republic, is a prominent European destination located in Southern and Western Europe. Its Mediterranean coastline and the towering Alps in the north make it a top choice for travellers.

Sharing borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, and the enclaves of Vatican City and San Marino, Italy boasts a population of nearly 60 million and is the third-most populous member of the European Union.

According to visa requirements, Pakistani applicants must provide a bank statement no older than 30 days. This document must confirm they have adequate financial resources to support themselves during their stay in Italy or any Schengen country, reported The Nation.

A minimum of 30 Euros (EUR 30) per day is required to meet this standard. Additionally, travellers must provide proof of accommodation, which is mandatory for the visa process.

For a 30-day stay, Pakistani tourists must have at least 900 euros in their bank accounts to fulfil Italy's financial criteria. Failure to meet this requirement may result in a visa denial, as Italian authorities are clear about enforcing these regulations to ensure visitors can sustain themselves during their travels.

Increased scrutiny over visa applications and financial capability is part of Italy's broader strategy to regulate the influx of tourists, ensuring that all visitors meet the standards required for entry.

