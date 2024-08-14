Italy sees tourist influx, high bookings in peak summer holiday

Rome, Aug 14 An estimated 14.8 million tourists were expected to stay overnight in Italian accommodation facilities during the peak holiday period from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, a survey showed Wednesday.

The holiday period coincides with "Ferragosto," celebrated on August 15, which marks the traditional height of Italy's summer season.

According to the research conducted by Assoturismo-Confesercenti, a business group representing the tourism industry, at least 91 percent of all available rooms have been booked, one-percentage-point increase compared to the same period in 2023. The survey gathered data from accommodation providers operating through online platforms.

Seaside and lakeside destinations are particularly popular, with seaside accommodation facilities seeing an average occupancy rate of 95 per cent, up about two points from the previous year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amid record-high temperatures this summer, northeast mountainous Trentino Alto Adige region and coastal Liguria in the northwest had the highest occupancy rate at 97 percent while northwest Aosta Valley in the Alps reported a rate of 95 percent.

Tiny Marche on the Adriatic Sea emerged as the most sought-after region in central Italy, and Abruzzo and Sardinia Island were the top choices in the south.

In addition, such major cities as Rome, Florence and Venice also reported an occupancy rate of 83 percent, slightly higher than last year's 82 per cent.

An earlier report issued by the Assoturismo-Confesercenti showed that some 85.8 million tourists are expected to stay in accommodation facilities throughout August, marking a 1.2 per cent growth from 2023. This growth is primarily driven by a 2.3 per cent increase in foreign visitors.

