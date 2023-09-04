Italy's Eni plans to invest USD 7.7 billion in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], September 4 (ANI/WAM): Italian energy giant Eni plans to invest some USD 7.7 billion in Egypt within the next four years, according to Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.

This came after Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi received the company's CEO Claudio Descalzi today.

The Egyptian president praised the large number of activities the Italian energy giant is currently undertaking in Egypt. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor