ITBP conducts search and rescue for missing American paraglider in Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

Lahaul and Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 : Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers are currently engaged in a search and rescue operation to locate an American paraglider who has been missing for four days near Kaza in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

The ITBP said there are concerns that the paraglider might have met with an accident, adding that efforts to locate him are ongoing.

The ITBP also shared pictures and videos showing personnel climbing the mountain to find the paraglider.

"#ITBP mountaineers are conducting rescue operations near Kaza in Lahoul & Spiti Distt (HP) for an American paraglider missing for 4 days. There are concerns he might have met with an accident. Efforts to locate him are ongoing," ITBP said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited in the case.

A similar incident occurred in February this year, where a female tourist from Hyderabad died in a paragliding crash at Kullu's Dobhi village.

According to reports, the pilot failed to properly secure the safety belt of the tourist, causing her to fall from a considerable height during the paragliding session. The tourism officer attributed the tragedy to negligence in securing the safety of the woman tourist.

