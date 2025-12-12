'It’s a good sign': Leaders on PM Modi, Trump reviewing India-US strategic partnership progress

New Delhi, Dec 12 Several political leaders on Friday said the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments, was a positive development.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi said, “Both countries are friends. It is true that through tariffs and other issues, certain misconceptions were spread. If a good trade deal is reached between the two nations, everyone will benefit. It will help our economy and also reduce inflation. It’s a good sign.”

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar added, “Any decision taken in the interest of India and its 140 crore citizens is made by the country’s elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Whether it involves talks with Trump or Putin, or relations with any other nation, PM Modi always takes decisions that are in India’s best interest.”

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “It is encouraging that the US and India, two major democracies, continue to strengthen their engagement. It is essential for both countries to finalise a trade agreement. The tariffs imposed by the US are concerning, even though the heads of the two countries share a strong rapport. I hope that continued dialogue will lead to a solution soon, and that the pending trade agreement will be implemented at the earliest.”

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu stated, “If we want to talk about mutual appreciation, we must first prioritise our self-respect and national aspirations. It is evident that the US wants to strengthen its engagement with India because India is a huge and growing market. We are growing at 8.2 per cent -- the figures released a few weeks ago make that clear. The US wants access to the Indian market, and at the same time, India’s service industry supports American industries as well. It is a win-win situation for both countries. However, this cooperation must be on equal terms, not in a way that allows one country to gain a disproportionately large advantage.”

Meanwhile, during the call, PM Modi and President Trump on Thursday underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century.

The two leaders discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor