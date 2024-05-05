"It's about balancing our interests with theirs": EAM Jaishankar on Nepal currency row

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], May 5 : Addressing the controversy surrounding Nepal's depiction of certain Indian territories on its currency notes, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar highlighted the complexities of managing relationships with neighbouring countries.

Jaishankar acknowledged that dealing with neighbouring nations often involves navigating political intricacies.

"Sometimes, dealing with our neighbours involves navigating a bit of politics. It's about balancing our interests with theirs," said EAM Jaishankar during a press interaction here on Sunday.

He also cautioned that there might not be positivity towards India among all its neighbours, citing instances where unfavourable opinions have been voiced. "If you visit places like Sri Lanka, you might hear some unfavourable opinions from government officials or individuals," he said.

Despite occasional challenges, Jaishankar underscored India's broader image of assisting neighbours during crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and international conflicts like the situation in Ukraine.

"However, if you look at our overall image, especially during times like the COVID crisis when we extended help to those in need, or during conflicts like in Ukraine where we ensured essential supplies reached affected people, our actions speak volumes," he added.

He emphasised India's proactive role in ensuring essential supplies reach affected populations, demonstrating its commitment to regional stability and support.

Moreover, Jaishankar noted instances where neighbouring countries have requested additional resources, like onions, during perceived shortages, illustrating the importance of maintaining a positive and mutually beneficial relationship. "Even now, occasionally, our neighbours request extra resources, like onions, when they feel there's a shortage," the External Affairs Minister also said.

"In diplomacy, as in business, setbacks are part of the game," Jaishankar remarked. "But we manage them and move forward, ultimately achieving success."

The remarks come amid escalating tensions over Nepal's decision to include certain Indian territories on its currency notes, sparking diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

Nepal's cabinet meeting on Friday decided to incorporate a new political map of Nepal on 100 rupee banknotes, covering the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as part of its territory.

Earlier in May 2020, Nepal's updated map prepared incorporating the missing territories was submitted to the Ministry of Land Management by the Department of Survey which claims to have taken accurate scale, projection and coordinate system.

Tension had mounted between New Delhi and Kathmandu after the issuance of a political map by Nepal in mid-May 2020, including the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, which India earlier had included in its November 2019 map.

The earlier map issued in 2032 BS left Gunji, Nabhi and Kuri villages, which have now been included in the recently revised map, adding 335 square kilometres of land.

Diplomatic ties between the nations worsened after the inauguration of a road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8, 2020, after which Nepal handed over a diplomatic note to India objecting to the move.

Prior to the handover of the diplomatic note, Nepal also had strongly objected to India's unilateral move to construct the road. Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor