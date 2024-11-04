"It's absolutely horrible, unacceptable" Former Canadian Minister condemns attack on Hindu temple

Ottawa [Canada], November 4 : Former British Columbia premier and federal MP, Ujjal Dev Dosanjh, has strongly condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and criticised politicians for failing to address the growing influence of Khalistani extremism.

An Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto.

"It's absolutely horrible and absolutely unacceptable... The politicians, however, haven't called out the Khalistanis by name. This is a serious situation where Canadian citizens who happen to become violent are preventing the Indian consular officials from carrying on serving people who need to be served at people's convenience," Dosanjh stated.

Further, Dosanjh highlighted that this issue is not new, citing a history of intimidation and violence. "From my perspective, this is not new. It's been going on in different forms. Intimidation in meetings, intimidation in parades, intimidation at the temples, violence at the temples, threats at the temples and the politicians have paid no attention..."

He attributed the resurgence of Khalistani extremism to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's alleged indulgence. "This is not an easy situation. Politicians have slept through it for the last 5 or 10 years.Things were dying down, calming down. But, when Trudeau arrived on the scene with the full paraphernalia of the Khalistanis around him, things got a new gusto, a new wind in their sails. Now you have what you have, and we are reaping the fruits of Trudeau's intentioned and deliberate indulgence of the Khalistanis."

Further, Dosanjh, has weighed in on the diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, emphasizing that India should take the allegations seriously and address them directly.

"The allegations are serious and not made by Canada in the same way that the US had made them, more discreetly, that's true. But the fact is, if there is smoke, there's fire. If India has done something, then India should sort of, as they say in male chauvinist terms, man up to it and say, let's figure it out, let's deal with it," Dosanjh stated.

Dosanjh's comments refer to Canada's allegations that India was involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in June 2023. The allegations have led to a significant diplomatic row between the two countries, with expulsions of diplomats and travel advisories issued.

"It's the same evidence, it's related evidence, that the US has. My view is that I think India should take it more seriously than it's taking, and Canada should perhaps deal with it in a more statesman-like fashion," he added.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.

The high commission also said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities."We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," read the statement by the High Commission.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

