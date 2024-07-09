"It's heart wrenching...": PM Modi to Putin on killings of children during conflict

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Prime Minister, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raised the issue of killings of children during conflicts and said it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children die.

The Prime Minister said that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.

This comes in the wake of the recent missile strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv, which killed 37 children.

"Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this," PM Modi said during the meeting.

Held productive discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin today. Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and… pic.twitter.com/JfiidtNYa8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, which he termed as a "devastating blow to peace efforts."

Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to post that on the same day that 37 people, including three children, were killed and 170 others were injured due to Russia's missile strike at the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

"In Ukraine today, 37 people were killed, three of whom were children, and 170 were injured, including 13 children, as a result of Russia's brutal missile strike. A Russian missile struck the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, targeting young cancer patients. Many were buried under the rubble. It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day" the Ukrainian leader said.

PM Modi also condemned the terror attack in Russia's Dagestan, terming it "horrible and disgusting", and highlighted India has been facing the menace for over 40 years.

"In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. How horrible and disgusting terrorism is, we have been facing for the last 40 years. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow, when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism," he further said.

He noted that the talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. However, the entire world is focused on his visit to Russia.

PM Modi said, "The bilateral talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. We have met 22 times. This is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on an official visit to Russia. He held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

