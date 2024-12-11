"It's not something we have immediate plans,": US on plans to reopen embassy in Syria

Washington, DC [US], December 11 : The US has no immediate plans to reopen its embassy in Syria which was closed in 2012, said US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller during a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Al Jazeera reported.

Miller's statement came in response to a question about plans to reopen the embassy, following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad three days ago. "It's not something we have immediate plans to do, but we have made clear the steps that we want to see the government of Syria take," Miller said

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad days ago, the US has repeatedly said that it is waiting to evaluate the actions of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main victorious opposition group in Syria, before making a decision on how to engage with it, as per Al Jazeera.

"Should we see a process that follows those principles, we are prepared to recognise a Syrian government that does so, and of course ... the opening of an embassy is the type of step that follows such recognition," Miller said.

Following, the deteriorating situation, the US government warned of a "volatile and unpredictable" security situation throughout the country, the X account of the US embassy, which suspended operations in 2012, urged the US citizens to leave if they are able, according to Al Jazeera.

"The US government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to US citizens in Syria", its post read, urging those who plan to leave to contact the US embassy in the country they plan to enter.

The main option it gave to citizens was fleeing through the Turkish border but added that the US embassy in Turkiye must facilitate this transfer.

"If you are in Syria, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate," the post says.

The situation in Syria remains a focal point after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Russia has granted asylum to Assad and his family, TASS reported citing a Kremlin source. The source confirmed that Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and Russia has granted asylum for them, being driven by "humanitarian considerations."

