"It's time to add Hamas to India's terror list": Israel envoy Naor Gilon after pro-Palestine protest in Kerala

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Expressing shock over the virtual participation of former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal at a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon said it was time to add Hamas to India's terror list.

"Unbelievable! #HamasTerrorist Khaled Mashal speaks from Qatar in a #Kerala event under the slogan 'Uproot bulldozer Hindutva & Apartheid Zionism'," the Israeli envoy posted from his official handle on 'X'.

"Mashal calls participants to: Take the streets and show anger, prepare for jihad (on Israel), support Hamas financially, promote Palestinian narrative on social media, it's time to add #HamasISIS also to #India's terror list," he posted further.

Mashal virtually addressed the event, which was organised by Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala.

The former Hamas chief addressed the gathering in Arabic.

Responding to the pro-Palestine protest and Mashal's virtual address, the BJP's vice president in Kerala, VT Rema, said a "group of Islamic terrorists" laid bare "their real mindset" in a secular India.

"I was shocked to learn of this protest. It was deplorable and extremely unfortunate that a group of Islamic terrorists, inhabiting a secular country, and our southernmost state Kerala, laid bare their real mindset so blatantly. Everyone knows how Hamas launched unprecedented attacks on Israel and took scores of innocent civilian lives," Rema told ANI.

Coming down heavily on the LDF government in Kerala, the BJP's state president K Surendran said such events were unacceptable.

"Hamas leader Khaled Mashel's virtual address at the Solidarity event in Malappuram is alarming. Where's Pinarayi Vijayan's Kerala Police? Under the guise of 'Save Palestine,' they're glorifying Hamas, a terrorist organization, and its leaders as 'warriors.' This is unacceptable! HMO India," Surendran posted from his X handle on Friday.

Meanwhile, as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 23rd day on Sunday, India abstained from a vote on a resolution at the UN General Assembly, calling for an immediate cessation of the Israeli offensive in Gaza for mobilisation of relief and humanitarian aid to civilians, saying the draft resolution had no mention of the terrorist group Hamas.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) special session on Friday, India's thrust was on "explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7", sources familiar with the matter said.

The adopted resolution moved by Jordan, however did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7. However, an amendment was moved to include this aspect, prior to the vote on the main Resolution, the source added.

Although India abstained from casting a vote for a non-binding Jordanian resolution, it voted in favour of the Canada-led amendment to the draft resolution on the Gaza crisis which failed to pass at the UNGA as it did not achieve a two-thirds majority.

India's vote on the Resolution was guided by India's steadfast and consistent position on the issue. "Our Explanation of Vote (EOV) reiterates this comprehensively and holistically," sources familiar with the matter told ANI.

There can be no equivocation on terror. The EOV categorically states, "The terror attacks in Israel on October 7 were shocking and deserve condemnation. Our thoughts are also with those taken hostages. We call for their immediate and unconditional release."

The EOV strongly conveyed India's concerns on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, "Casualties in the ongoing conflict in Gaza are a telling, serious and continuing concern. Civilians, especially women and children are paying with their lives. This humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed. We welcome the international community's de-escalation efforts and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. India too has contributed to this effort."

Further added, "We are deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and astounding loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict. The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility."

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel in her speech that explained India's vote had said, "India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations."

Earlier, strongly condemning "the horrific terrorist attack on Israel" on October 7, India said the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and there can be no equivocation on this.

"There was also an issue of Palestine, and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. We have also expressed our concern about the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law," the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said in a media briefing earlier this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor