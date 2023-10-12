"It's very clear Iran is involved," says Israeli envoy Naor Gilon on Hamas attack

New Delhi [India], October 12 : In wake of the Hamas attack on Israel, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon said on Thursday that Iran was involved in the barbaric attack and claimed that Iran supported Hamas in terms of force building and training.

"For us, it is very clear that Iran is involved. We are not sure about the planning, but sure about equipping them for a very long time with building the force and also training them," he said.

He went on to mention the US-designated terror group Hezbollah, an Iran proxy in the north, Lebanon border launched an attack on the northern Israel border and shared that the American carriers have been deployed to make sure that a second front cannot be opened in the region.

Ambassador Gilon added, "In parallel, the Hezbollah, the Iran proxy in the north, Lebanon border, started harassing Israel there in order to threaten...infiltrations came in, Israel retaliated, for them they are contained. But, they are threatening to open a second front and that's why the Americans have also moved two navy carriers into the eastern meditation to send a message to Iran-Hezbellah. We are concentrating on Gaza, bombings, big troops around."

Gilon also affirmed that the war result will mismatch any other action taken in past and reiterated the Israeli force's claim that at the end of the war, Hamas won't left with any military capabilities.

"We know, this is unlike any other we had in the past. The end game here, has to totally different from the past. We cannot have Hamas paying Gaza with the ability to do again an action like that. We have to make sure that this doesn't happen again," he added.

On being asked if the ground forces will also be moved in, the envoy said, "Remains to be seen. I want my opponents to remain uninformed...there are a lot of ground forces around. They will have to think now what's going to happen."

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces said that Hamas brought ISIS flags to Israel when they had infiltrated various parts of South Israel last weekend.

In a post shared on X, Israeli Defence Forces stated, "Hamas brought ISIS flags to massacre Israeli children, women and men. Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. Hamas is worse than ISIS."

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has so far notified families of 97 hostages who were being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

