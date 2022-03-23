J-K administration hoping for deep investments in Kashmir by gulf countries

Ranjan P Thakur, Principal Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department in Jammu and Kashmir Government, said that the investments announced by Gulf countries in Kashmir is just a first step and the journey is long with deep investment coming in the future.

He also stated that People from the valley are making presentations to the entire delegation visiting India and are showcasing the products made here. Notably, a high-level business delegation from the United Arab Emirates landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening to explore business opportunities.

The delegates from UEA who are on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir interacted with artisans from the state expressing eagerness to invest. Speaking to ANI, Abdullah Al Shaibani, the Emirates delegate praised India and especially Jammu and Kashmir for its mesmerizing beauty.

"Kashmir is a very nice place. It has beautiful scenery and the people of the Valley are nice. There are a lot of things people can do themselves. We are impressed with our visit to Jammu and Kashmir, people here have a lot of potential," the Emirates delegate said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sinha attended the Gulf Investment Summit and was informed that investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores have been cleared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Entrepreneurs and CEOs from different countries including Dubai, UAE, Holland were present at the summit.Speaking on the occasion, Sinha stated that around six to seven lakh people will get jobs once the investments fructify.

"We have cleared investment proposals of Rs 27,000 crores and hope it will cross Rs 70,000 crores in multiple sectors. 6-7 lakh people will get jobs when the investment will fructify," said Sinha while addressing the press conference.Jammu and Kashmir government is hosting a Gulf Investment Summit in Srinagar to strengthen ties and boost investment opportunities in the region. Delegates from over thirty-six countries are attending the event.

