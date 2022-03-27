Jackie Shroff recalls son Tiger's tantrums on eating home-cooked food in childhood

Mumbai, March 27 Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff reminisced about his son Tiger Shroff when he was a child and threw various tantrums while eating homemade food.

He appeared as a special guest on 'DID L'il Masters 5'.

He was amazed looking at Srishti's performance on the track 'Aaiye Aa Jaiye' and she got selected as one of the Fantastic-15 contestants. During a conversation with her mother, he got to know that she is someone who only likes to eat junk food, and everyone has to convince her to eat homemade food. This reminded him of the childhood memories of his son and actor Tiger Shroff.

Jackie recalled: "Listening about Srishti reminded me of my son, Tiger, who used to have the same tantrums when he was a child. I always had to make stories or mix all dal, chawal, ghee, hari mirch, lehsun with nimbu and hing altogether to make him eat the homemade food. I used to make balls of this mixture and feed him the names of everyone in the house. There was no other way that he used to eat the food cooked at home."

He added: "I have always loved eating Maa Ke Haath ka khana, my mother used to make food at home, and the smell of the food made us all very hungry. The way my mother used to feed me; I used all those tricks on my son to make him eat the homemade food."

'DID L'il Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor