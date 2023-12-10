Jada Pinkett Smith on whether she took psychedelic drugs with Prince Harry

Los Angeles, Dec 10 Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has reacted to Prince Harry having shared that he took psychedelic drugs to deal with trauma, with her having previously discussed her own experience.

Harry, now 39, mentioned having taken psychedelics, which are said to have the potential to cause hallucinations, in his memoir ‘Spare’, which was released in January this year.

He later spoke about psychedelics in interviews and once said that he wouldn't recommend recreational use, but said they can sometimes act as medicine.

In a livestreamed interview with physician Gabor Maté, Harry said: "I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past."

He's said to have tried ayahuasca, which is described as a plant-based psychedelic.

The substance, which is said to typically be brewed into a liquid, is understood to be legal in some countries, though it isn't everywhere.

He isn't the only celebrity to have spoken about ayahuasca. Jada, 52, has discussed her experience with it in interviews this year. And her husband Will Smith, 55, has reportedly recalled experiences with ayahuasca himself.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Jada was asked if she had taken the substance with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 42, as she lives within an hour of the couple in California, reports mirror.co.uk.

Jada responded to the suggestion by saying: "No, but I didn't know they did that."

Although there's no suggestion that Meghan has tried psychedelics, Jada added after being made aware of Prince Harry's remarks: "Good for them!"

She previously spoke about her experience with ayahuasca in interviews whilst promoting her memoir Worthy, which came out in October. Jada told People magazine around that time: "Ayahuasca helped me, it gave me a new intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before."

