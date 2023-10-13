Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about friendship with 'soulmate' Tupac Shakur

Los Angeles, Oct 13 Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken up about her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur. In a new interview with RollingOut, the actress, 52, referred to the rapper as someone with whom she had a “soulmate friendship”.

"If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together," she said when asked if she ever regretted not taking things to the next level with the musician, before replying, "It just wasn't possible”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"There was no chemistry between us," she explained. The 'Red Table Talk' alum called their connection a "friendship-love chemistry" and shared that having a future together "wasn't the purpose." "It was like God made us that way", she continued. “It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose”.

As per ‘People’, Pinkett Smith got married to Will Smith in 1997. While the two have been legally married for over two decades, the ‘Set It Off’ actress recently revealed in a candid interview on the ‘Today Show’ that the two have been separated for seven years.

"I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said. Speaking further about their romance in an interview with ‘People’, she shared that their relationship is still a work in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor