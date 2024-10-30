Jagannatha Temple Chairman urges ISKCON Houston President to celebrate festivities only on "appropriate" dates

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 30 : The Chairman of Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee in Puri, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, wrote a letter to the President of ISKCON Temple, Houston, HG Saranga Thakur Dasa, requesting him to celebrate the 'Rath Yatra' and 'Snana yatra' on "appropriate tithis" as per the Hindu traditions.

He said the ISKCON Houston Centre is planning to celebrate the 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannatha on November 3 and 'Ratha Yatra' on November 9, which is contrary to "scriptural injunctions."

"It has come to our notice that ISKCON Houston Centre is organizing at Houston the Snana- yatra of Lord Jagannatha on 3rd November 2024 and Ratha-Yatra on the 9th of November 2024. At the very outset, I wish to state that performing these sacred festivals on the aforesaid dates is contrary to scriptural injunctions and well-established traditions," the Chairman stated in the letter.

He further said the ISKCON devotees will honour and ardently abide by the sacred scriptures, and urged him to postpone the two said celebrations from the announced dates.

"As sincere followers of the glorious Vaishnava tradition of Sanatana Vaidika Dharma, it is expected that ISKCON devotees around the world will honour and ardently abide by the prescription of sacred scriptures and long-established religious traditions," he said.

"In view of the above and having regard to sacred scriptures, long-established tradition and the religious sentiments of devotees around the world, I urge upon your Organisation to postpone holding Snana-yatra on 3rd November 2024 and Ratha-yatra on 9th November 2024 and to hold these most holy festivals on the tithis/dates sanctioned by scriptures and tradition," he added.

Shree Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee Chairman, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb also wrote a letter to the Chairman of the ISKCON Governing Body Commission in Mayapur, West Bengal, Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, urging him to ensure that Ratha-Yatras and Snana-yatras are celebrated by ISKCON centres around the world only on the tithis according to scriptures and tradition.

Additionally, Gajapati Maharaj noted that ISKCON centres in Nigeria have proposed to celebrate the Ratha-yatra of Lord Jagannatha in Wari City on November 23.

In his letter, Gajapati Maharaj referenced a previous resolution by the Governing Council (Bureau) of ISKCON India, which stated that ISKCON centres within India would celebrate Ratha-yatra only on dates sanctioned by scriptures and tradition. However, he expressed concern that centres outside India continue to celebrate Ratha-yatra on varying dates that often conflict with these established traditions.

"After several rounds of discussions, the Governing Council (Bureau) of ISKCON India formally passed a resolution on July 21, 2021, that ISKCON centres within India will henceforth celebrate Ratha-yatra only on tithis/dates sanctioned by scriptures and tradition," his letter read.

"ISKCON centres outside India, however, continue to hold Ratha-yatra, as in previous years, on dates contrary to scriptures and tradition, which is hurting the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world," it further added.

"In view of the above, and having regard to sacred scriptures, long-established tradition, and the religious sentiments of devotees around the world, I request you to ensure that the Most Holy Ratha-yatra and Snana-yatra of Lord Jagannatha are celebrated by ISKCON centres around the world only on the tithis/dates sanctioned by scriptures and tradition," he further emphasized.

