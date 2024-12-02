Jagrato Bangla submits memorandum to B'desh Deputy High Commissioner over atrocities against minorities

Mumbai, Dec 2 A delegation from Jagrato Bangla submitted a memorandum to the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh on Monday, urging him to address the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and to secure the immediate release of detained ISKCON priests.

Jagrato Bangla is an organisation representing the Hindu Bengali-speaking community. It focuses on the preservation, development, and promotion of the Bengali language, literature, traditions, and culture. The organisation actively protests against the atrocities committed against Bengali-speaking individuals worldwide and provides assistance to the victims.

BJP Mumbai Vice President Acharya Pawan Tripathi, also a member of the delegation, spoke to IANS, saying, "We have requested the Deputy High Commissioner to take action against the atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh, where their homes are being burned, people are being killed, and women are being mistreated. We also demanded the release of Hindu saints who have been wrongfully arrested."

According to Tripathi, the Deputy High Commissioner assured the delegation that he would raise the matter with officials in Dhaka and make efforts to resolve the issue.

Tripathi criticised the "fundamentalist mindset" he believes is responsible for the violence.

"This extremist ideology, prevalent in Bangladesh and Pakistan, is behind these atrocities against Hindus and other minorities. It is essential that such thinking does not spread to India. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Ek hai to safe hai' (Unity ensures safety). Only by staying united can we protect ourselves," he added.

The violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has reportedly escalated since the formation of the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. Reports detail numerous instances of arson, looting, and desecration of Hindu temples and deities.

The arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, sparked outrage. Days later, another priest, Shyam Das Prabhu, was reportedly detained in Chattogram after attempting to visit Chinmoy Krishna Das in jail.

In response, Hindu groups in India have been organising rallies and prayer meetings to support the Hindu community in Bangladesh and demand the release of the priests.

New Delhi has expressed concern over the rise of extremist rhetoric and violence in Bangladesh. The government has taken note of individuals like Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, who allegedly led the "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," which contributed to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

These radicals reportedly continue to incite violence against Hindus and organisations like ISKCON, labelling them as agents of the Awami League.

