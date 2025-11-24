Jailed BYC leader Mahrang Baloch urges youth to carry forward national movement

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 24 : Imprisoned Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch has sent a detailed message to Baloch youth from Huda Jail, encouraging them to stay engaged with the national movement, resist state oppression through education and discipline, and maintain bravery, justice, and dignity amidst fear, enforced disappearances, and widespread crackdowns throughout Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a message dated October 30, 2025, Baloch remarked that while "time may appear to stand still within prison walls, thoughts do not cease," stressing that the burden of continuing the fight against oppression now lies heavily on the younger generation, according to TBP.

She stated that Baloch youth should delve deeply into philosophy, history, politics, science, and technology, not just to obtain degrees but as instruments for fostering national awareness, critical thinking, and the survival of Baloch identity. "A nation survives not by force but through determination," she asserted.

Baloch emphasised that bravery is crucial in confronting both external oppression and internal fears. "Defeat only happens when you cease fighting, and the Baloch youth have never ceased to fight," she pointed out.

She urged young people to recognise and dismantle "mental slavery," which she described as more perilous than physical oppression, and highlighted that resistance should be founded on truth, discipline, and justice.

Baloch also highlighted the pain experienced by families impacted by enforced disappearances, stating that these issues have transformed from political concerns into "the defeat of humanity."

She concluded her message by asking Baloch youth to commit to three lifelong promises: to never cease the pursuit of truth, to utilise their talents for the nation's benefit, and to incorporate respect for their language and identity into their daily lives, as cited by TBP.

Balochistan is currently facing a severe human rights crisis characterised by widespread enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. Political activists, dissenters, and peaceful demonstrators are often targeted, frequently detained without charges or access to fair legal processes.

This systemic repression infringes on fundamental rights and exacerbates the existing tensions in the region.

