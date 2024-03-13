Jain delegation meets German envoy Ackermann, requests for handing over Baby Ariha

New Delhi [India], March 13 : A Jain delegation met German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday, and highlighted the "heartbreaking" situation of Baby Ariha, who is in German foster care and requested him to work on handing over the child's custody to the Indian government.

"Real pleasure to meet with senior representatives of the Indian Jain community today. Discussed issues of common concern. Encouraged by the goodwill and dedication amongst the community," the German envoy posted on X on Tuesday.

The delegation highlighted the trouble and instability being faced due to the frequent changes of foster care mothers of the three-year-olds.

"Ariha's situation is heartbreaking. Ariha's foster carer in Germany is going to be changed in May 2024 for the third time in just two and a half years, causing significant instability in her life. Every time Ariha is taught to call the foster carer as 'mother' and in few months Ariha is shifted to the new foster carer and again calling new person as 'mother'," the Jain delegation said in a press release.

They said that the frequent changes in Ariha's foster mother not only has a "deep psychological impact" on her but also "expose the inability" of the German child services in terms of the resources and also about their lack of sensitivity to foster such small children with love and affection.

They further said that Ariha's foster care are for elderly people (over 55 years in age) which hinders their ability to provide the care needed by a young child.

The delegation requested the German Ambassador consider a Jain foster family in India for Ariha, the release stated.

"Ariha is a blameless child caught in an agonizing situation," stated a spokesperson for the Jain Community Delegation.

"We implore the German government to prioritize her well-being. A stable and culturally sensitive environment is paramount for her development. A Jain foster family in India can offer the love, support, and stability she craves while nurturing her connection to her Indian and Jain heritage - all while awaiting the resolution of her German custody case," the spokesperson added.

While Ambassador Ackermann acknowledged their concerns, he cited the need for further "trust building" and cooperation with German child services, implying a lack of control over the situation.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the ambassador's time but made their position clear: 'This is a matter of urgency'.

The child, Ariha Shah, was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021, following which the German authorities took the baby away. She is currently in German foster care.

Since Baby Ariha's family urged the authorities to look into their matter, the Indian government has consistently raised the issue with the German authorities.

"The Indian Foreign Ministry is working on this case for a long time with its channels. The Jain community's only hope now rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They implore his immediate diplomatic intervention to bring Ariha home to India, where she can finally find the stability and cultural connection she deserves. This is not just a custody battle. This is a fight for a child's well-being. Baby Ariha Shah deserves better. This case will establish the benchmark for the millions of such NRI families who are struggling to gets justice in such child services related cases in abroad," the Jain delegation added.

