Jaishankar appreciates Georgian Foreign Minister's congratulatory message on his reappointment as EAM

New Delhi [India], June 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that he appreciates Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili's congratulatory message on his reappointment as EAM. Jaishankar expressed hope that the relationship between India and Georgia keep growing.

Ilia Darchiashvili congratulated Jaishankar on his reappointment as EAM and wished him every success.

In a post on X, Darchiashvili stated, "My congratulations, @DrSjaishankar, on your reappointment as the Foreign Minister of India. I wish you every success and look forward to continuing working with you to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between our countries!"

In response, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Appreciate your kind wishes, FM @iliadarch. May the India-Georgia relationship keep growing."

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

After assuming charge, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility."

S Jaishankar welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, the two newly-appointed Ministers of State, in the External Affairs Ministry to Team MEA.

While Kirti Vardhan Singh is a five-time BJP MP from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, Margherita is a Rajya Sabha member from Assam.

"Welcomed Ministers of State @KVSinghMPGonda and @PmargheritaBJP to #TeamMEA," Jaishankar said in a post on X which was accompanied by his pictures with the two ministers."

On Tuesday, Jaishankar chaired a meeting with senior officials and MoS Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh. Further, he also stated that they discussed their vision of "Vishwabandhu," which is being achieved by prioritising India first (Bharat First) and the idea that the world is one family (Vasudaiva Kutumbakam).

"Chaired a meeting of senior officials of TeamMEA today, accompanied by colleagues MoS @KVSinghMPGonda & MoS @PmargheritaBJP. Discussed our vision of Vishwabandhu that is being achieved through implementing Bharat First and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Prior to being the EAM in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor