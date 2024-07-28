Jaishankar, Blinken express commitment to promoting free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Tokyo on Sunday and expressed commitment to promoting a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed upcoming opportunities to strengthen collaboration between India and the US on shared priorities, according to the statement released by the US State Department.

In a statement, the US State Department said, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today in Tokyo. Secretary Blinken and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed the United States and India's commitment to promoting a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

"The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister discussed upcoming opportunities to deepen U.S.-India collaboration on shared priorities. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of realizing a just and enduring peace for Ukraine consistent with the UN Charter," it added.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller were present in the meeting.

In a post on X, Blinken stated, "Met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar

to deepen U.S.-India collaboration and affirm our shared commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity."

EAM Jaishankar said that he and Blinken held talks on regional and global issues. Jaishankar said that he looked forward to attending the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on Monday.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow."

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Freedom Plaza in Edogawa, Tokyo.

He attended the ceremony in the presence of Edogawa Mayor, Takeshi Saito, Sibi George, the Ambassador of India to Japan and other ministers, with a group of schoolchildren singing Gandhi's favourite prayer, "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram."

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Started my visit to Tokyo in Edogawa, unveiling bust of Gandhiji. Bapu's achievements continue to inspire us to this day and his message of peace and non-violence is timeless. His principles are even more relevant today when the world sees so much conflict, tension and polarization."

"Thank Mayor Takeshi Saito, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Masahiro Komura, Member of Parliament Hideo Onishi, members of the Indian community and friends of India for joining us. Happy to learn from the Mayor that the Park, close to the heart of Indian community in Tokyo, would also be soon named as the Gandhi Park," he added.

He also met members of Indian community in Japan. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "The Little India in Edogawa is thriving. Happy to see the strong people-to-people bonds."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor