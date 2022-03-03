Jaishankar briefs Parliamentary panel on govt's efforts for evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament (CCP) on External Affairs was held on Thursday, wherein External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar briefed the committee members on the government's efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar said, "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine."

"A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. Thank all members for their participation," he added.

As per the sources, the EAM gave a presentation about evacuation efforts and the current situation in Ukraine to the committee members.

The government is ramping up its efforts to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. A total of 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the advisories were issued and flights under 'Operation Ganga' have been increased to facilitate the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine.Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday abstained from voting against Russia at United Nations General Assembly at the 11th emergency special session and fourth plenary meeting on the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Voting results displayed on screens at the UN General Assembly showed that 141 nations voted in favour of the move condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and five nations were against it, with 35 countries abstaining.

( With inputs from ANI )

