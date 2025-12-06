Jaishankar calls India-Russia ties "steadiest big relationships," says Putin's visit reimagined relation in dimensions it lacked

New Delhi [India], December 6 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday described India-Russia ties as one of the "steadiest big relationships" in the world over the last 78 years, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent two-day state visit to the county "reimagined" the partnership by building new dimensions in areas that had lagged, particularly economic cooperation.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, Jaishankar emphasised that the summit addressed historical imbalances, noting that while defence and energy ties remained strong, the economic side had not kept pace.

He highlighted that while India's relations with the US and Europe have seen development in specific sectors, particularly economic cooperation, some aspects, like defence and security, have not.

"If you see the relation between India and Russia, the world has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 78 years; India and Russia have been among the steadiest big relationships in the world. Even Russia's relation with China, the US, and Europe has seen its ups and downs. Our relationship also had it. But when it comes to Russia, you can see in popular sentiment that there is a feeling about Russia, which is noteworthy," the EAM stated.

"In any relationship it's natural that some aspects develop and some don't keep up. Taking the US as an example, in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, our economic relations developed until the nuclear deal. Similarly with Europe, we have a very substantial relationship but not in the defence and security sphere. In the case of Russia, they visualised the West and China as primarily economic partners, so the economic side has not kept pace. You can see that in the numbers. This visit in many ways was about reimagining the relationship, building dimensions and facets it lacked," Jaishankar added.

The EAM also spoke on India's foreign policy, which focuses on strengthening key relationships with major global players, noting that New Delhi maintains its "freedom of choice" in this regard.

"For a country like us, big and rising, expected to occupy an even more important place, it's very crucial that our key relationships are in good repair; we optimise our position so that we maintain as good cooperation as possible with as many important players as possible and that we have that freedom of choice and that, in a nutshell, is what the foreign policy is about," he stated.

Dismissing suggestions that the visit of the President of the Russian Federation was meant to send a message to Western capitals, Jaishankar asserted, "I don't think this is the question of what you say to those capitals; it's more about what you say in Delhi and Moscow."

He further pointed to significant agreements reached during Putin's visit, including a mobility agreement allowing Indians more work opportunities in Russia and a joint venture on fertilisers aimed at enhancing food security for India, the world's second-largest fertiliser importer.

"If I pick two or three big agreements. One is the mobility agreement, where Indians would now much more seamlessly find more work opportunities in Russia and understanding on the joint venture on fertilisers. We are the world's second-largest fertiliser importers, and it's a recurring issue we have; also, the sources have been unstable. So, we had an agreement to create a substantial joint venture on fertilisers; in a way, you can call it food security," the EAM said.

"Overall there was a considerable focus on how to bring up the relationship," he added.

According to the joint statement issued following the 23rd India-Russia Summit, India and Russia welcomed the signing of agreements facilitating the mobility of skilled workers and expressed mutual interest in strengthening partnerships between their educational and scientific institutions, building on their existing rich experience of collaboration in science and higher education.

The two countries plan to enhance academic mobility, implement joint educational programmes, and undertake scientific and research projects. They also aim to organise specialised international exhibitions, conferences, and seminars to promote knowledge exchange and innovation.

Both sides also welcomed steps to ensure long-term fertiliser supplies to India and discussed joint ventures in the agriculture and fertiliser sectors, supported by a new MoU with JSC UralChem, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited, National Fertilisers Limited, and Indian Potash Limited.

The remarks by the EAM come a day after President Putin concluded his two-day state visit to India on Friday, the first in four years, which has been viewed as an essential step in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor